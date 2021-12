2021 housing market summary with Jim Bottrell

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In review, 2021 was good to homeowners — but not to renters.

Jim Bottrell, Broker/Founder of The Jim Bottrell Real Estate Team, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to review 2021 in terms of the housing market.

It was one of the craziest market years I’ve ever seen, Bottrell began.

As for 2022, Bottrell did not foresee the housing inventory in San Diego growing.