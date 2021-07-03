2021 Jeep Wrangler 4EX offers escape, the hybrid way

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – If off-roading is your vibe and you’d like to save a little on fuel, then the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4EX Unlimited Sahara might be your ride of choice.

Dave Stall, KUSI Auto Expert, came to KUSI Studios with the Jeep Wrangler in tow.

This Jeep has an electric option to help reduce fuel usage.

Plug-in electric hybrids have a gas engine and an electric motor powered by a battery.

The engine delivers an impressive 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque.