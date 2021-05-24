2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship comes to Pala Indian Reservation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship featuring some of the fastest riders on the planet from all around the globe will take place on Saturday, May 29.

The Dirt Bike Kidz Fox Raceway I National will serve as the opening round of the 2021 season from Fox Raceway in Pala, CA.

This will signify the championship’s fifth visit to Pala, with a history that dates back to 2010. This will be the first time the track has ever hosted the season-opening event. With its presence on the championship Fox Raceway is now the proverbial home for the sport of motocross in Southern California.

Gates open for fans at 7 a.m. and activity on the track begins at 8 a.m. with practice and qualifying.

Opening ceremonies gets underway at 12:30 p.m. followed by racing at 1 p.m.

It’s a full, action-packed 10-hour day featuring the best riders in the world. It’s tough to get a better value for the price of admission, which starts at $55 for adults and $35 for kids.