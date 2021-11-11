2021 National Signing Day in San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hundred of San Diego’s high school students are taking their athletics to the next level.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy is live at the Salvation Army Kroc Center for National Letter of Intent Day, where he and the KUSI News team spoke to dozens of young student-athletes who are preparing to take their careers to the next level.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy, Brandon Stone and Allie Wagner spoke to as many of them on possible throughout Wednesday’s Good Morning San Diego broadcast.

All of the live segments are below and feature multiple interviews a piece.

Segment 1:

Segment 2:

Segment 3:

Segment 4:

Segment 5:

Segment 5.5:

Segment 6:

Segment 7:

Segment 8:

Segment 9:

Segment 10:

Segment 11: