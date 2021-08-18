‘2021 San Diego Back to School Drive’ to take place this Saturday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Event Organizer Raymond Williams has partnered with the San Diego Unified School District, Attorney King Aminpour, Abe, and other community organizations to get San Diego kids ready to take on the fall 2021 semester.

The San Diego Back to School Drive takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at three locations simultaneously: El Toyon Park, Dennis V. Allen Park, and Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

The event will include a plethora of school supplies, food, raffles, and fun.

For more information on the event contact GymLifestyleLLC@gmail.com.

Event Organizer Raymond Williams was joined by Sharon Whitehurst-Payne, Board Member of the San Diego Unified School District, to speak with KUSI’s Paul Rudy about the event’s details.