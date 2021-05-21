2021 Sharon’s Ride Run Walk to benefit the Epilepsy Foundation of San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sharon’s ride. run. walk. will be held as an in-person on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Ingram Plaza in Liberty Station.

All proceeds from the 15-mile bike ride and 5k run/walk directly support the Epilepsy Foundation’s free programs and services for the 50,000 people affected by epilepsy in San Diego.

The event will include an extended race day packet pick up where all participants will pick up their t-shirt and race packet, featuring a fun and festive photo stage, DJ, and other COVID safe entertainment throughout the day. Participants will have the option of selecting various routes around Liberty Station and the adjacent NTC park along the San Diego Waterfront.

The annual event is a tribute to Sharon Rosenfeld, a nurse and a teacher, who cared deeply about people with epilepsy and advocated helmet safety. She was killed on a cross country bicycle ride in 1993. Dr. William Rosenfeld and Dr. Susan Lipmann, neurologists who specialize in epilepsy, created the event to honor the memory of Sharon.

The foundation has served the San Diego community since 1954, offering advocacy and counseling for families, children and adults, seizure first aid training, Expressive Arts therapy, summer camp for kids and teens and a variety of supportive services. All these services are provided at no cost and are available to anyone whose life is touched by epilepsy.

President and CEO of the Epilepsy Foundation of San Diego, Wendy Urushima-Conn, joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the event.