2021 Stacy Strong 5k hosted by the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Warrior Foundation

POWAY (KUSI) – The Stacy Strong 5k taking place at Poway Lake this Saturday.

Kenton Stacy served an Explosive ordnance technician who was injured clearing a bomb from a Syrian hospital. His service and sacrifice cannot go unrecognized.

Stacy was left paralyzed from the chest down, and blind in his left eye.

To honor his service and sacrifice, he was presented a custom-built, mortgage-free home with special adaptation for his needs.

Saturday’s 5k is put on by the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Warrior Foundation to honor the service of Kenton Stacy.

Kenton’s wife Lindsey and the Executive Director of the EOD Warrior Foundation, Nicole Motsek, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the upcoming event and the importance of honoring such a hero like Kenton.

The 5k is scheduled for Saturday, November 6th, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Poway Lake Trail.