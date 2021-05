2021 U.S. Open qualifying at the Grand Del Mar

The top five finishers of the field will advance to final qualifying. Leo Oyo, along with San Pasqual high school’s Connor Williams, are your co-first place medalists at nine under.

USD’s Harrison Kingsley takes third at five under.

While two La Jolla high grads, Perry Cohen, and SDSU’s Youssef Guezzale both advanced after making it through a playoff round.