2021 Year in Review Rebecca Zahau Death Investigation

Rebecca Zahau Death Investigation





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -A decade later, the case surrounding the death of Rebecca Zahau continues to draw questions and court filings.

This year KUSI took a comprehensive look at the San Diego County Sheriff’s evidence. We also uncovered testimony from a neighbor who heard a woman’s scream coming from the mansion the night she died. And we interviewed an audio expert who says there’s another voice on the 9-1-1 call made the morning Rebecca’s body was found.

Now the family will be facing off against Sheriff Bill Gore in court trying to get documents they say will prove her death was a murder. The case is moving forward, but has been delayed by Gore’s legal team. It was scheduled for January, but now, has been pushed back to May 2022.

