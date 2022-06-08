2022 California Primary Election Results for San Diego County

Ballots are still being counted, but voter turnout appears to be lower than expected at just 21.5%.

The San Diego County Registrar projects there are about 250,000 outstanding ballots as of 8:00 AM Wednesday morning.

Some election night surprises include the race to replace Lorena Gonzalez in California’s 80th Assembly District, where David Alvarez has the lead over Georgette Gomez for the “short term,” but not the “long term.”

One of the major differences between the two Democrats, is their position on suspending the gas tax. Alvarez supports doing so, while Gomez opposes it.

The next update to the vote count will be Thursday at 5:00 PM.

To see the full election results from the San Diego County Registrar of Voters, visit: www.sdvote.com/results