2022 Farmers Insurance Open rescheduled to have a Saturday finish

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The PGA Tour has announced that the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open will be moved up one day, and have a Saturday finish.

The PGA Tour Communications announced the move with a press release, citing a “crowded sports weekend.” The Saturday finish will ensure the tournament does not interfere with NFL Conference Championship weekend.

PRESS RELEASE: 2022 Farmers Insurance Open will feature Saturday finish on CBS pic.twitter.com/SA5voM4nIc — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) September 28, 2021