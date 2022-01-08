2022 marks the 100th anniversary since the birth of the US Navy aircraft carrier

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The USS Midway is ringing in the new year with a significant milestone.

2022 marks the 100th anniversary of the U.S. Navy’s very first aircraft carrier, which was the USS Langley.

Since then, the U.S. Navy has built a multitude of aircraft carriers, such as the USS Midway, which was built in 1945.

Dave Koontz, Marketing Director of the USS Midway Museum, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the importance of a powerful Navy.

For example, the Battle of Midway was fought almost entirely with aircraft, Koontz said.