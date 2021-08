2022 Nissan Frontier is the line’s most radical redesign

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – KUSI Auto Expert Dave Stall and Tanya from Mossy Nissan in El Cajon drove the massive 2022 Nissan Frontier onto KUSI’s patio on Good Morning San Diego.

The 2022 edition is the Nissan Frontier’s most radical redesign, agreed both Stall and Tanya.

The 2022 Nissan Frontier is a 3.8-liter has v6 with 310 HP and 281 LB-FT of torque.

The engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission.