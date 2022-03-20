‘2022 Sharon’s Ride.Run.Walk’ returns to benefit the Epilepsy Foundation





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “Sharon’s Ride.Run.Walk. 2022” to benefit the Epilepsy Foundation of San Diego County will be returning April 24 to Mission Bay and they are looking for plenty of folks to sign up and support the more than 50,000 people living in San Diego with epilepsy.

The event was cancelled in 2020, returned modestly in 2021, but will be back in full force for 2022.

Wendy Urushima-Conn, President & CEO of the Epilepsy Foundation of San Diego County, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of the event.

To register or fundraise for the event, visit www.epilepsysandiego.org