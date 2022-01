2022 US National Cross Country Championships to hold 4K in Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2022 U.S. National Cross Country Championships will hold a Community 4K Race on Jan. 8 in Mission Bay.

Paul Greer, President of USATF San Diego, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of the event.

The race starts at 8:45 a.m. and the last race for senior men takes place at 1:50 p.m.

To learn more details about the event visit www.sandiego.usatf.org