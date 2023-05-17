2023 Battle of the Fans





It’s that time of year again! Be sure to head to our KUSI Sports Instagram page (@KUSISports) and “like” your favorite video. Winners will be announced later this month. Here are the links to the full videos! https://www.instagram.com/kusisports/

Central Union High School – The Blue Zone

San Marcos – The Blue Crew

Pacific Ridge – The Flock

Del Norte – The Flock

Cathedral Catholic – Los Locos

Mt. Carmel – The Red Sea

Carlsbad – Loud Crowd

Westview – The Black Hole

Brawley – The Wildside