2023 Battle of the Fans

It’s that time of year again! Be sure to head to our KUSI Sports Instagram page (@KUSISports) and “like” your favorite video. Winners will be announced later this month. Here are the links to the full videos!  https://www.instagram.com/kusisports/

Central Union High School – The Blue Zone 

 

San Marcos – The Blue Crew 

Pacific Ridge – The Flock 

Del Norte – The Flock 

Cathedral Catholic – Los Locos

Mt. Carmel – The Red Sea 

Carlsbad – Loud Crowd 

Westview – The Black Hole

 

Brawley – The Wildside 

