2023 Del Mar Summer Racing Season begins July 21

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2023 Del Mar Summer Racing Season starts on July 21st!

KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego will broadcast a special edition of the show live from the racetrack on the morning of Opening Day, and cover the daily races throughout the 31-day summer meeting.

CEO of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Joe Harper, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego in anticipation of this start of this year’s season.