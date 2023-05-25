2023 Pro Motocross Championship kicks off at Fox Raceway at Pala

PALA (KUSI) – The 2023 Pro Motocross Championship is set to kick off another exciting season of the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series.

A second half century this storied championship will begin in the motocross epicenter of Southern California and the proverbial home of American motocross here in the Golden State, Fox Raceway at Pala. The KTM Fox Raceway National will bring drama and excitement to thousands of fans this Saturday, May 27.

El Cajon native Broc Glover is one of the sport’s all-time greats, having amassed one of the most decorated careers in the history of motocross.

He was affectionately referred to as the “Golden Boy” thanks to his blonde hair and his 6 career championships are the second-most in history. Broc races from 1976-1988 and earned a total 35 race wins as one of the sport’s earliest superstars. He can also be credited with putting San Diego on the map for the sport of motocross, leading the charge for what became known as the “El Cajon Zone” with several elite racers coming from the city.

Broc was voted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2000 and continues as a fixture in the sport with his role at Dunlop Tire.

Glover joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to preview the 2023 season kick off at Fox Raceway at Pala.

All info can be found at www.ProMotocross.com