203 fully vaccinated San Diego County residents have tested positive for COVID-19





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A total of 203 fully vaccinated San Diego County residents have tested positive for the SARS CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19, according to Dr. Eric McDonald, medical director of the county Health and Human Services Agency’s Epidemiology and Immunization Services Branch.

This represents a rate of .027% of all fully vaccinated county residents — a little more than three times higher than the federally reported rate of .008%.

Of those, McDonald said 57% had no symptoms and were tested for another reason. None of the fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized or died.

San Diego County public health officials reported 281 new COVID-19 infections and three deaths Thursday, increasing the cumulative totals to 275,912 cases and 3,684 deaths.

Of the 17,425 tests reported Thursday, 2% returned positive. The 14- day rolling average of positive tests is 1.7%.

Hospitalizations related to coronavirus decreased by one to 186, compared to Wednesday. There were 57 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds as of Thursday’s report, an increase of one from the previous day. There are 54 available ICU beds in the county.

More than 2.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to San Diego County, and 1,332,124 county residents have received at least one dose.

The state’s goal is to vaccinate 75% of people 16 and older to achieve so-called herd immunity — equating to around 2.02 million San Diego County residents.

On Thursday, the county reported that more than 863,058 people in San Diego County — 42.8% of that goal — are fully vaccinated. The numbers include both county residents and those who only work in the county.

San Diego County received nearly 100,000 more coronavirus vaccines this week than it did the week prior, public health officials said.

The 294,440 vaccine doses the county received this week are the most the county has received in a single week, with 2,583,595 total vaccines received since they were cleared for use by the FDA in December.

San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher said he was not aware of how many doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines San Diego County is scheduled to receive next week.

Fletcher said the county is continuing to store 11,000 Johnson & Johnson doses while federal health officials investigate reports of a handful of women across the country developing potentially dangerous blood clots within two weeks of receiving the one-dose vaccine, resulting in one death. Use of the J&J vaccine has been paused since April 13.