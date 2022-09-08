20th Anniversary of the SoCal Rehab Classic Golf Tournament benefitting Alvarado Hospital





The SoCal Rehab Golf Classic is an annual 9-hole scramble golf tournament where three or more players form a team comprised of at least one individual with a physical challenge, with rules emphasizing fun without the pressure of keeping individual scores.

Mary Williams, co-coordinator of the event, joined Jenny Milkowski on Good Evening San Diego to share more details on how you can participate.

The event will take place on September 8, check in time at 1 PM at the Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan, 3007 Dehesa Road, San Diego, 92108.