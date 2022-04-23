20th annual May Ride to benefit Armed Services YMCA San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 20th annual May Ride and After Party returns after a two-year-pause with all proceeds going to benefit the Armed Services YMCA San Diego.

The event will take place on May 21 (Armed Forces Day) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Biggs Harley Davidson in San Marcos.

Registered riders pay $20 per rider and $10 per passenger for breakfast and coffee.

The After Party is free!

Clint August of Motorcycle Monkey joined KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of the event.