20th Annual San Diego Restaurant Week begins Sunday, Sept. 25

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 20th Annual San Diego Restaurant Week begins Sunday, Sept. 25.

The city celebrates this foodie-favorite week by promoting culinary tours throughout the diverse and thriving food culture of San Diego. Over 100 restaurants offer prix-fixe menus while participating in the festivities.

KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was joined by Sara Arjmand and Rodolfo Salum of The Butcher’s Cut, location on 5th Ave. in Downtown, to talk about the week’s events.