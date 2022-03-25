21 year-old man wounded by gunfire during fight in Ocean Crest neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 21-year-old Ocean Crest resident was recovering Thursday from gunshot wounds he suffered during a late-night fight outside his home near the Otay River.

The man was getting out of his vehicle at the Amber Ridge Place residential complex, where he lives, when two pedestrians wearing black ski masks approached and confronted him about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

During an ensuing fight, the resident was shot in his left forearm and right thigh, SDPD Officer David O’Brien said.

Following the gunfire, the two pedestrians — described only as males – – fled on foot.

By the time officers responding to reports about the shooting arrived, the victim was gone. Police later learned he had gone to Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening bullet wounds, O’Brien said.

The reason for the fight was unclear, and it was unknown if the victim was acquainted with the two other combatants.