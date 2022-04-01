21st Meguiar’s Del Mar Nationals Car show returns to Del Mar Fairgrounds April 1-3

DEL MAR (KUSI) – It’s time to soak up the California coast sun and fresh ocean breeze with a drive to the Del Mar Fairgrounds for the 21st Meguiar’s Del Mar Nationals. Palm trees, good friends, and over 2,500 of the finest hot rods, customs, muscle cars, trucks, and classics through 1997— it’s America’s Favorite Car Show.

Packed with indoor and outdoor displays, these rides are competing for the coveted Goodguys 2021 Street Rod D’Elegance Award!

This action-packed weekend features hundreds of Vendor Exhibits, Goodguys Nitro Thunderfest Vintage Dragster Exhibition, Burnout Competition, the PPG Lowrider Palace Indoor Display, Goodguys AutoCross timed racing featuring the CPP “Duel in Del Mar” Shootout, Swap Meet, Cars 4 Sale Corral, FREE Kids Zone, Model Car Show, Live Entertainment— and so much more!

Don’t forget to round out the weekend on Sunday, April 3rd, where we welcome late model American made or powered cars for our All American Sunday celebration featuring an All American AutoCross Shootout.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was there just before the show opened to share a sneak peak of what you can expect on Good Morning San Diego.

For more information visit: www.good-guys.com/dmn