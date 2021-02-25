22,000 vaccines administered to people living outside of San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A reporter (Alexis Revis, NBC 7) asked why 22,000 vaccines administered in San Diego County were given to individuals who don’t have an address in San Diego County.

Supervisor Fletcher claims the large majority of these are people who work here, but do not live here. Fletcher added that this “is less than 2-percent of the total,” so it is not worth looking into.

The reporter followed up asking if San Diego County is tracking where people work when they get vaccinated.

Fletcher answered saying, “no, and Alexis, I didn’t say that. Now what I said is, 22,000 out almost 800,000, is less than 2%. But if an individual works here every single day, and they are here every single day, and they can get the vaccine, then that is ok.” Continuing, “we think the overwhelming majority, of a really tiny percentage of the total, are going to people outside the county because they most likely are here.”

Then her phone call was muted.

With so much pressure from the teachers unions to vaccinate teachers and all staff, it is unusual that San Diego County does not have an answer for these 22,000 vaccines, when they could have been used on teachers to get schools reopen.

Leaders of various law enforcement agencies across San Diego County have been trying to get their officers authorized for the vaccine, as other California counties have done, but San Diego County has refused to do so.

Here is the complete question and answer: