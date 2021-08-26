20 students from El Cajon stranded in Afghanistan





Update: Previously, Teresa Sardina reported that there were 24 El Cajon students stuck in Afghanistan. Four have been returned to the U.S. safely, with 20 students still remaining in Afghanistan as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.

EL CAJON (KUSI) – Several students from El Cajon, and their parents, are now stranded in Afghanistan after visiting relatives over summer break.

Cajon Valley Union School District Superintendent David Miyashiro met with Rep. Darrell Issa to discuss the situation, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Rep. Issa tweeted Wednesday morning that 24 El Cajon students and 16 parents were stranded in Afghanistan.

As of Wednesday at 6 p.m. that number has been updated to 20 students still stuck in Afghanistan.

At least 24 students from El Cajon are stranded in Afghanistan. I’m working diligently to determine the best ways to help those trapped return home safely. I won’t stop until we have answers and action.https://t.co/MaXf3yFg29 — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) August 25, 2021

Cajon Valley School Board President Tamara Otero told the Los Angeles Times that the students and their families had plans to fly out of Afghanistan and had already purchased tickets.

Hordes of fleeing Afghans at the Kabul airport blocked the El Cajon families from boarding their flights, prompting them to seek help from the U.S. government.

The Cajon Valley Union School District was made aware of the issue after one family reached out to let them know that their child would be starting the school year late, according to the Associated Press.

The Biden Administration have said that they “planned for every contingency,” but haven’t publicized the number of American citizens still stuck in the country.

Earlier this week, President Biden told the world that the Taliban was not blocking travel to the airport.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from El Cajon with more details on the developing situation.