24th Celebration of Music Education Concerts to be held next Sunday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Youth Symphony’s 24th Celebration of Music Education Concerts is next Sunday and joining KUSI to give us a sneak peak was soloist Lilian Franqui along with the San Diego Youth Symphony CEO Dr. Michael Remson and the 24th annual San Diego Youth Symphony Profiles in Music Education award recipient Crystal Pridmore.

The celebration will put on 3 concerts representing San Diego Youth Symphony’s ensemble and orchestra level. The concerts will be held next Sunday at 1 p.m. at Jacobs Music Center’s Copley Symphony Hall.