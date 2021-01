25 San Diego gym owners sue state & county officials over COVID-19 restrictions





EAST VILLAGE (KUSI) – 25 gyms across San Diego County are filing lawsuits over the state’s regional stay-at-home order and our county public health orders.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner visited The Boxing Club in East Village where she spoke with the owner, Artem Sharoshkin, about the lawsuit and his frustrations with our government’s regulations on his industry.

