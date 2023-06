25 years of the Rock ‘N’ Roll Running Series in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The annual Rock ‘N’ Roll Running Series celebrated their 25th year of running in San Diego with yet another successful event.

KUSI’s Bowe Fertig spoke with participants live on Good Morning San Diego as they completed the race.

Congratulations to our 2023 Rock 'n' Roll San Diego Half Marathon winners presented by @advocare Spark! Half Marathon

💨 Kibrom Elias ⏱ 1:05:08

💨 Zoe Baker ⏱ 1:16:02 pic.twitter.com/m4Jvd1wgOE — Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series (@RunRocknRoll) June 4, 2023

Congratulations to our 2023 Rock 'n' Roll San Diego Marathon winners presented by AdvoCare Spark! 💨 Chris Frias ⏱ 2:29:23

💨 Bonnie Keating⏱ 2:45:47 pic.twitter.com/yTP6R6FJfg — Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series (@RunRocknRoll) June 4, 2023