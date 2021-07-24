$25,000 raised for San Diego drummer with undiagnosed health issue





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The community is now rallying behind a beloved San Diego musician as he remains hospitalized for an unknown condition.

Jake Najor is a drummer who has been a member of plenty of local bands, even having worked with artists such as Jason Mraz.

Almost two weeks ago, he was rushed to the hospital and is currently receiving dialysis with no specific diagnosis in sight.

A GoFundMe has been set up and in just 24 hours, the community raised $28,244.