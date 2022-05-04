27th annual Celebration of Champions event to take place Saturday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 27th annual Celebration of Champions event is this Saturday!

Their goal is to raise $600,000 to help fight pediatric cancer and more than 300 young champions who are currently fighting cancer or have survived cancer will be participating in this year’s event.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with the event’s cofounder, Marilyn Cornwell, about this very special run!