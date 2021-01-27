28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting man in Vista

VISTA (KUSI) – A 28-year-old man was being held without bail Wednesday on suspicion of fatally shooting a 30-year-old man in Vista last month, authorities said.

Hilario Jaimes was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of killing a fellow Vista resident, Oscar Ivan Hernandez, shortly before 1 a.m. Dec. 29 in the 400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, said San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver.

Deputies responding to a disturbance call that day found Hernandez suffering from at least one gunshot wound, Seiver said. The victim was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Authorities have not disclosed a suspected motive in the killing nor the relationship, if any, between Jaimes and the victim.

Jaimes was booked into the Vista Detention Facility shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday on suspicion of murder, with arraignment set for Feb. 19, according to jail records.