28-year-old transgender woman kills six at Nashville Christian Elementary School





NASHVILLE (KUSI) – An investigation is underway after a 28-year-old transgender woman, a biological male, shot and killed six people at a Christian elementary school in Nashville.

Nashville police released bodycam footage of their officers quickly entering the campus, and stopping the shooter from killing any more unarmed students or staff.

The killer left a manifesto, that is yet to be made public, but reports say that the Christian school was a specific target as a result of the radical transgender beliefs of the killer.

Easter is next week.