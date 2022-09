28th Annual Pacific Islander Festival at Ski Beach, Sept. 24 – 25





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 28th Annual Pacific Islander Festival will be at Ski Beach on Saturday Sept. 24 and Sunday Sept. 25.

This free family-friendly event is the largest Islander festival on the main land.

The mission of the event is to preserve Polynesian, Micronesian and Melanesian culture and heritage through food, dance, storytelling and wares.

More info on their website.