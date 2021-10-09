29th annual San Marcos Harvest Festival and Street Fair being held Sunday





SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – The San Marcos Harvest Festival & Street Fair takes place along Via Vera Cruz on Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., bringing over 150 booths of jewelry, clothing, art, furnishings, food, and one-of-a-kind items.

A Beer & Wine Garden will provide libations, including Dos Desperados Brewery, Double Peak Brewery, Rip Current Brewing and Le Fleur’s Winery.

And of course, music will emit from two stages throughout the festival.

Bring the kids over as a Kid Zone will feature inflatable rides, face painting, and photo opportunities with a fireman and a fire truck from the San Marcos Fire Department.

The event runs along Via Vera Cruz, between San Marcos Boulevard and Linda Vista Drive.