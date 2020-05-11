3.1 Magnitude earthquake strikes Near Anza Monday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A magnitude 3.1 earthquake east of Temecula Monday rattled parts of southern Riverside County and the San Diego area but caused no reported damage or injuries.

The temblor, which was recorded about 9:40 a.m., was centered roughly 10 miles southeast of Anza, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

People felt the shaker in various Coachella Valley cities, as well as in Menifee, Escondido, Lakeside, Ramona and San Diego, according to the USGS.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, a magnitude 4.5 temblor with an epicenter about 11 miles southeast of Ocotillo Wells shook sections of Imperial and Riverside counties, the federal agency reported. No damage or injuries were reported from that quake either.