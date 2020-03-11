3/10/20 Boys Volleyball: Hilltop 3, Southwest 2

An all South Bay showdown on the volleyball court as Southwest plays host to Hilltop.

The Lancers’ senior tandem of Lai Zumstein and Kekoa Cavaco shine in the first set as Hilltop takes the early advantage.

The Raiders respond thanks in part to Nico Ortega, who proves to be a force on offense and defense as Southwest claws their way back in it.

But Hilltop would prove to be too much to overcome; this match goes all five sets as the Lancers prevail 3-2.