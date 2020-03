3/10/20 Girls Basketball: La Jolla Country Day 59, Windward 48

Over at Cathedral Catholic for the Girls Open Division So-cal final as La Jolla Country Day takes on Windward.

The Torreys are lead by Te-hina Paopao who scores 30 points on the night.

La Jolla Country Day wins the 2020 So-Cal Open Division Championship and will go play Archbishop Mitty in Northern California on Saturday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA.