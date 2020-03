3/10/20 Girls Basketball: Rosary Academy 55, Cathedral Catholic 48

In the Division 1 So-cal final for Girls Basketball, Cathedral Catholic hosts the Rosary Royals.

The Royals are lead by Asia Avinger who scores 21 points and Nicole Rodriguez had 19 points.

Ice Brady had 12 points on the night for the Dons, but the Royals win this one, the final 55-48.