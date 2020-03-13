3/12/20 Boys Volleyball: El Cajon Valley 3, Madison 1

El Cajon Valley makes the trip west to Madison to take on the Warhawks in boys volleyball.

The Braves lead 1-0 in the second set when Madison sophomore Nate Valverde rockets home the kill on set point to win it for the home team.

El Cajon Valley answers back as sophomore Daniel Jacobs shows off some soft touch at the net on set point in the third as the Braves make it 2-1.

On match point, El Cajon’s Harris Zafari sends his teammates into a frenzy when he collects the game-winning kill.

The Braves win this one 3-1 in four sets.