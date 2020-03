3/4/20 Boys Lacrosse: San Dieguito 15, Serra 2

San Dieguito making the trip to Tierrasanta as they face off against Serra in boys lacrosse.

The Mustangs’ Jake Stephanie starts off the scoring effort for San Dieguito.

Riley Lievers passes to Sully Burke right in front of the net, and he buries it home to add to the Mustang lead.

The offensive output of Stephanie proves too much for the Conquistadors to overcome, as San Dieguito prevails with the 15-2 victory.