3/4/20 Boys Lacrosse: University City 17, Army-Navy Academy 5

The Centurions of University City opening up their boys lacrosse season at home as they take on the Army-Navy Academy.

The home side gets goals from Robert Helmuth and Roberto Hernandez as they build the early advantage.

The Warriors answer back with scoring efforts from Adam Cellar and Jake Branigan.

But U-C’s Nate Megura shows why he’s called Mad Dog; he leads the Centurion attack all game long as they open their season with a 17-5 win.