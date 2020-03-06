3/4/20 Girls Lacrosse: La Jolla 18, Canyon Crest 3

Now for some girls lacrosse over at La Jolla, the Vikings taking on the Canyon Crest Ravens.

La Jolla gets on the board first, Cate Alexander with the nice pass to set up Terra Evans who gets this one past the goalie. She finishes with a game high 6 goals.

Later, Ravens’ Andie Gately with the solo shot for one of her two goals to help get Canyon Crest on the board.

But it was all Vikings from there, Ella Plaskonos with the nice assist to Stella Wineman who gets one of her 5 goals to help lead La Jolla to the win.

The final 18-3, La Jolla.