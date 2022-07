3.4 magnitude earthquake recorded near Borrego Springs

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 3.4-magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday near Borrego Springs in San Diego County, but there were no reports of damage or injuries.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck just after 9 a.m., centered 4.6 miles north of Borrego Springs and 24.2 miles south of La Quinta.

The quake was about 2 miles deep.

It was 26.9 miles south of Coachella and 28.4 miles south of Palm Desert.