3/5/20 Boys Basketball: Windward 60, Torrey Pines 55

Torrey Pines hosting Windward in a Division 1 state regional quarterfinal in boys basketball.

Falcon senior captain Brandon Angel leads the team with 18 points, while junior Chris Howell finishes with 15 points.

Wildcat sophomore Dylan Andrews scores a game high 27 points as Windward goes on to win 60-55.

Torrey Pines finishes the season with an overall record of 27-6.