3/5/20 Boys Soccer: Loyola 1(6), Torrey Pines 1(5)

Torrey Pines hosting Loyola in a Division 1 Southern California regional semifinal boys soccer match up.

Falcon senior Christopher Tonelli opens the scoring in the second half as he puts away the cross from Charlie Kosakoff.

Minutes later, Cub junior Spencer Roberts ties things up and this game will be decided by penalties.

Torrey Pines goalkeeper Nicholas Bello makes three crucial saves to stave off elimination for the Falcons, but in the ninth round Loyola’s Drew Rozzelle converts from the spot to win the match.

Torrey Pines ends the season with an overall record of 22-4-2.