$3.5 million allocated to trash clean up at Tijuana River

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Tijuana River Valley is infamous for toxic waste and raw sewage, but there is another environmental disaster happening in area’s multiple bodies of water.

Plastic and solid waste dumping is a popular habit by Tijuana residents, and the waste ends up flowing out to the ocean — eventually joining the Great Pacific Garbage Patch between California and Hawaii.

Recently, $3.5 million was allocated to clearing the area of physical trash.

