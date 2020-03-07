3/7/20 Boys Lacrosse: The Bishop’s School 11, La Jolla 6

2019 Silver Pigskin winner Tyler Buchner on the sidelines as The Bishop’s School plays host to La Jolla in the lacrosse edition of the Pearl Street Rivalry.

Junior attacker Croix Black opens the scoring for the Vikings in the first quarter. Sophomore Jackson Landa also finds the back of the net in the first.

La Jolla’s Pat Ryan scores a goal less than a minute into the second quarter.

The Knights’ Chase LaDrido and Dash Tsai each tally goals as Bishop’s scores five unanswered in the third quarter. It proves too much for La Jolla to overcome, as the Knights win this installation of the Pearl Street Rivalry by an 11-6 margin.