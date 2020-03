3/7/2020 Girls Basketball: Cathedral 59, Harvard-Westlake 56

Over at Cathedral, the Lady Dons hosting Harvard-Westlake out of Los Angeles.

Ice Brady leads the Dons in scoring with 16 points and Taryn Johnson right behind her with 13 points.

The Dons go on to win this one 59-56, they advance to play Rosary Academy in the next round of CIF playoffs.