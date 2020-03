3/7/2020 Girls Basketball: La Jolla Country Day 54, Etiwanda 44

It’s a packed house over at La Jolla Country Day as the Torreys host the Etiwanda Eagles.

Te-hinna Paopao leads the Torreys in scoring with 19 points and Breya Cunningham was right behind her with 17 points.

The Torreys beat the Eagles 54-44 and will face Windward in the next round of CIF playoffs.